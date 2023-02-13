Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines take on conference foe Wisconsin

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (14-10, 6-8 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Chucky Hepburn and the Wisconsin Badgers host Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines in Big Ten action. The Badgers are 7-4 in home games. Wisconsin is 5-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wolverines have gone 8-6 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan averages 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Badgers and Wolverines square off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hepburn is shooting 39.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Dickinson is averaging 17.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

