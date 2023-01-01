Dickinson dominates, Michigan routs Maryland 81-46

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson had 32 points and 12 rebounds to lead Michigan to an 81-46 rout of Maryland on Sunday, a game that gave the Wolverines a bit of redemption after last week’s shocking loss to Central Michigan. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Michigan (8-5, 2-0 Big Ten) bounced back from the 63-61 setback against the Chippewas, wasting little time in routing the Terps (10-4, 1-2). Michigan scored the first 17 points and held Maryland without a field goal for nearly the first eight minutes of the game. Dickinson led Michigan with 18 points and five rebounds in the first half.

The Wolverines shot 67% (18-for-27) in the first half and outrebounded Maryland 26-12, with 23 defensive rebounds among Maryland’s 26 missed shots. Michigan led 24-6 in paint points and 12-0 in fastbreak points.

Maryland was 4 for 30 from the field in the first half, making three 2-pointers and one 3-pointer to go with four free throws.

Advertisement

The Wolverines added seven points to their lead in the first 10 1/2 minutes of the second half. By then, Dickinson had 28 points and 12 rebounds and was 12-for-14 shooting. He finished with 13-of-16 shooting and made 6 of 9 free throws in the third 30-point game of his career.

No other player for either team reached double figures until Michigan’s Terrance Williams scored on the fast break with 3:51 remaining. Williams finished with 11 points.

Jahari Long led Maryland with nine points.

Michigan shot 50% overall, while limiting Maryland to 26% shooting percentage, and nearly double the Terps (40-21) in defensive rebounds. Michigan led in total rebounds 49-30.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article