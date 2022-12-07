Dickinson leads Michigan against Minnesota after 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan Wolverines (5-3) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Michigan faces the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Hunter Dickinson scored 23 points in Michigan’s 73-69 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The Golden Gophers are 3-1 on their home court. Minnesota is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolverines play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Michigan is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Gophers and Wolverines meet Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Golden Gophers. Dawson Garcia is averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 43.3% for Minnesota.

Dickinson is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 15.3 points and 2.4 rebounds for Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

