Dickinson leads Michigan against Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (8-5, 2-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Michigan faces the Penn State Nittany Lions after Hunter Dickinson scored 32 points in Michigan’s 81-46 win against the Maryland Terrapins. The Wolverines have gone 5-2 at home. Michigan ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Dickinson averaging 2.3.

The Nittany Lions are 2-1 in Big Ten play. Penn State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Wolverines and Nittany Lions meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is averaging 18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Michigan.

Jalen Pickett is averaging 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

