Dickinson leads Michigan against Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (8-5, 2-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -3.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Michigan faces the Penn State Nittany Lions after Hunter Dickinson scored 32 points in Michigan’s 81-46 victory over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Wolverines have gone 5-2 at home. Michigan averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Nittany Lions are 2-1 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is the top team in the Big Ten shooting 38.8% from downtown. Michael Henn leads the Nittany Lions shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Wolverines and Nittany Lions square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is averaging 18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Jalen Pickett is averaging 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

