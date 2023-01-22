Dickinson scores 28, Michigan holds off Minnesota 60-56

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson scored 28 points and Michigan overcame an injury to Jett Howard to defeat Minnesota 60-56 on Sunday.
After the Wolverines led for most of the second half, Pharrel Payne’s layup drew the Golden Gophers within 55-51 and a free throw by Ta’lon Cooper made it 55-52 with 35 seconds left. But Minnesota’s Jamison Battle was called for a technical foul, Will Tschetter converted the free throws, and Michigan led by five, still with 35 seconds remaining. Michigan added 3 of 4 from the line in the final 20 seconds to preserve the win.
The score was last tied at 33 with 13:42 remaining before McDaniel hit a 3-pointer and Dickinson converted a three-point play for a six-point lead and Michigan led the rest of the way.
Kobe Bufkin scored 12 points and Dug McDaniel added 10 for Michigan (11-8, 5-3). Dickinson finished one rebound shy of his fourth-straight double-double.
Cooper had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Jamison Battle 14 points and Dawson Garcia 13 points for Minnesota (7-11, 1-7).
Minnesota scored 16 points in the first seven minutes of the game and led 16-6. After back-to-back baskets by Dawson Garcia and Ta’lon Cooper the Golden Gophers led 20-10 with 10:16 remaining in the half.
Minnesota would score only three more points before halftime, making 1 of 13 shots in the final 10 minutes. The Wolverines closed the half on an 13-3 run, getting six points from Dickinson and five from McDaniel.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25