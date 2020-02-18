Then, one day, the sun appears (maybe even in certain parts of England, or New Jersey), and a sports program such as Rutgers — with its hopeless 13-47 record across five football seasons, its 13 straight losing men’s basketball seasons, its 28 straight men’s basketball seasons without an NCAA tournament appearance, and its women’s basketball still very good but after turns in the 2000s as great — has a winter such as this.

Then, a men’s basketball team goes 18-8 and a stirring 17-0 at home with Michigan inbound Wednesday night, with that 17-0 unmatched in the whole bloody hoop-saturated nation, and suddenly the trapezoid-shaped “RAC,” or Rutgers Athletic Center, or “Trapezoid of Terror,” becomes must-see, must-visit, must-devour, must-feel-the-goose-bumps. Those inattentive sorts from afar realize they really should see the funky geometry of the place, the one-off steep stands, the heavy acoustics that make a coach such as Illinois’s Brad Underwood call it, last Saturday, “really as loud a building as we’ve seen all year.”

“I’ve earned this joy, yes,” said Justin Lieberman, and indeed he has as a 13-season football season-ticket-holder, Rutgers Law graduate and Veterans Administration staffer and Montclair State professor who confesses to prepping a take-home test to dole out his Psych 301 students Wednesday evening so he can get to the Michigan game.

Take Coach Steve Pikiell’s fourth season after leaving from Stony Brook, and take an appealing team that shares the ball and the credit and the joy (and the bunched-up scoring stats), and boom, Lieberman’s routines have gone upended.

“Here’s the big thing,” he said. “For the first time ever, I’m looking at the Big Ten standings. I’m looking at the other games. I’m looking at who’s hurt [on other teams, such as Illinois leader Ayo Dosunmu last Saturday] . . . I wasn’t looking at that in other years. I’m looking at ‘Bracketology.’ I’ve never had to look at ‘Bracketology.’ I was never looking at Jerry Palm on Mondays.”

It’s all quite a departure from the days he would deem it “huge” when Rutgers might keep it close against some Big Ten bully, and now suddenly, mercy, Lieberman reports finding people in ample numbers who will go with him to the games!

In other years, he often went alone.

The thought conjures barrenness, maybe even tumbleweeds.

So come February 2020, fresh fan emotions bloom. In a corner of the Trapezoid last Saturday, Jeff and Lisa, who declined to give surnames, waited in pre-game, which used to be less of a process when they could arrive all la-dee-da with scant traffic. Lisa was married to Jeff’s late brother, and when she asked her late husband across the years why he didn’t jettison the tickets, he would cite fear that Rutgers might get good right after the jettisoning.

If fans in most places feel tension at close home games, Rutgers fans might feel tension mingled with something else: gratefulness.

“Sometimes in games,” Lisa said, “when it gets close at the end, I have tears in my eyes. I’ve never experienced this before.”

They’re used to calibrating their experiences to savor the little victories within the losses — to hope that, say, Rutgers might hold Ohio State under 50 at football.

“Now,” Jeff said, “we have concern” at ends of games.

“But,” Lisa said, “we’re happy with the concern.”

Now, said Ron Harper Jr., the Rutgers sophomore who splashed in 24 points against Illinois, “People were selling tickets for, like, $400. And that’s just, that’s crazy, you know. We’ve come a long way, that’s for sure. No ticket was selling for $400 last year.”

All of it flows through one of the more remarkable fans of Rutgers — or any team. Rutgers alumnus Gary Noll, born deaf, had been a mainstay at the Trapezoid already when he asked the school a few years back to help him by installing public-address closed-captioning. The school complied happily, augmenting what he wrote in an email: “I can feel the noise. I can feel chair rocking. I can read fans’ facial expressions, behavior and body language toward referees making the disagreeable calls.”

As for this season, he wrote, “I think more fans come now because they don’t want to miss RAC milestone and magic. They want to witness historical moments now.”

The air brims with the word “first,” even beyond this assured first winning season since 2005-06. After the game Saturday, media relations announced Rutgers had its first season with nine conference wins since 1998-99, when it went 9-9 in the harsh Big East instead of the harsh present-day Big Ten. Everyone knows without googling that an NCAA tournament bid would be a first since 1991, when Bob Wenzel’s 19-10 team fell in the first round to Arizona State. An actual win in the NCAA tournament would be the first since 1983, but shouldn’t one inhibit one’s dreams? (No!) The Final Four banner from 1976 still hangs among the few (including the two women’s Final Four banners), its Liberty Bell looking so funkily ’70s (as Philadelphia did hold that 1976 Final Four).

To sit amid the din of the Trap is to feel the big batch of larynxes in the 11th-most populous state just raring for a winner, especially an appealing winner such as this. It’s also to hear the large many while thinking of the smaller many who have sat, sometimes alone, through all of this recent chasm, plus the clunkiness of a scandal here, a sloppy football-coaching search there.

If those hard-bitten realists don’t quite feel lucky to endure the bleakness so as to exhibit their true colors, they do feel the value of a misery surmounted. In New Jersey, Lieberman said, that misery only intensified the usual, everyday slighting from New Yorkers and Philadelphians and others, what Lieberman pinpoints as New Jersey’s constant state of embattlement.