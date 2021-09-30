Texas kicker Cameron Dicker also handles punt duties, but much of his work has been on extra points and kickoffs. He hasn’t even attempted a field goal since the second quarter at Arkansas. And watch out for Texas blocking punts. Keilon Robinson, a transfer RB from Alabama with blazing speed off the edge, blocked a punt against Rice. He got to another one against Texas Tech but was penalized for his helmet being across the line of scrimmage before the snap.