Bill Wampler topped Wright State with 16 points, while Louden Love pitched in with 15 points and 12 rebounds for his third straight double-double and seventh of the season. Freshman Tanner Holden added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Cole Gentry scored 13.
UIC shot 49% overall but made just 3 of 11 from distance. The Flames sank 15 of 18 foul shots. Wright State shot 36% from the floor, 29% from distance and made 17 of 28 at the foul line.
