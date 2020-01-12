CHICAGO — Michael Diggins scored 20 points and Marcus Ottey made two free throws with 11 seconds left to help Illinois-Chicago hold off Wright State 76-72 on Sunday.

Diggins sank 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Flames (7-12, 2-4 Horizon League), who handed the Raiders (15-4, 5-1) their first conference loss. Jordan Blount added 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Tarkus Ferguson finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Braelen Bridgers added 12 points, while Godwin Boahen scored 11 off the bench.