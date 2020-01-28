Tahjai Teague scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and Ishmael El-Amin added 17 points for the Cardinals (11-9, 4-3). Jarron Coleman had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Bowling Green faces Buffalo on the road on Friday. Ball St. matches up against Ohio at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.