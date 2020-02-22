Ben Vander Plas converted a three-point play to give Ohio a 61-58 lead with 43 seconds to go. Turner made two free throws 13 seconds later and, after Ben Roderick missed the front end of a one-and-one with 19 seconds left, Turner grabbed the rebound before his jumper capped the scoring.
Jason Preston hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points for Ohio (13-14, 5-9 Mid-American Conference). Vander Plas added 13 points and Jordan Dartis scored 10.
The Bobcats led by as many as 18 points in the first half and took a 39-24 lead into the break but Bowling Green (20-7, 11-3), which shot just 23.3% (7 of 30) in the first half, made 14 of 25 from in the field in the second.
