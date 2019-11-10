Gebreal Samaha’s layup with 16:35 before halftime gave the Delta Devils their last lead of the game at 9-6. Morgan promptly tied it at 9 with a 3-pointer, and that started an 18-8 run from which Mississippi Valley State never recovered.

Central Michigan (2-0) built a 69-42 halftime lead, shooting 23 of 46 from the field. DiLeo scored 19, Morgan 15, and Robert Montgomery, 13 all before intermission. The Chippewas also grabbed nine steals before halftime and finished with a total of 16.

Michael Green led the Delta Devils (0-2) with 23 points.

