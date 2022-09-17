DiLiello's 3 TDs lead Austin Peay past Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Mike DiLiello threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for another and Austin Peay as a team piled up 215 rushing yards in a stifling 28-3 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday.
The Governors (3-1) have only surrendered three points in their last three games following a 38-27 loss at Western Kentucky in a season opener.
Xavier Lankford threw for 187 yards and Gary Quarles rushed for 83 yards for the Bulldogs (0-3). Alabama A&M led in time of possession 34:50 to 25:10 for Austin Peay.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2