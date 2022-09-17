DiLiello's 3 TDs lead Austin Peay past Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Mike DiLiello threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for another and Austin Peay as a team piled up 215 rushing yards in a stifling 28-3 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday.

DiLiello misfired on 15-of-22 passing attempts and threw for just 100 yards but was in command on the ground piling up 72 yards and 11 carries. CJ Evans Jr. rushed for 76 yards on 18 carries for Austin Peay.