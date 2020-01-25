VMI, which trailed by three points at halftime, pulled even with the Bears on Jake Stephens’ layup with 1:52 left in the game. But Robertson and Dimitrijevic hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Mercer never gave up its lead.

Myles Lewis paced the Keydets (6-16, 1-8) with 14 points and nine rebounds. Greg Parham had 12 points and four assists off the bench. Stephens and Travis Evee scored 11 and 10, respectively.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25