Dingle and Pennsylvania host Cornell

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cornell Big Red (15-6, 5-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (12-11, 4-4 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pennsylvania -1; over/under is 160.5 BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts the Cornell Big Red after Jordan Dingle scored 25 points in Pennsylvania’s 74-65 win against the Columbia Lions.

The Quakers have gone 7-4 in home games. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League in rebounding with 33.5 rebounds. Nick Spinoso leads the Quakers with 5.5 boards.

The Big Red are 5-3 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell averages 18.6 assists per game to lead the Ivy League, paced by Greg Dolan with 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dingle averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 23.8 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Clark Slajchert is shooting 43.0% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Keller Boothby is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 7.2 points. Dolan is averaging 12.9 points, four assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Big Red: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article