Dingle leads Pennsylvania against Dartmouth

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-8, 2-1 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (5-12, 1-2 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits the Dartmouth Big Green after Jordan Dingle scored 33 points in Pennsylvania’s 84-55 victory over the Columbia Lions. The Big Green have gone 3-3 in home games. Dartmouth averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Quakers are 2-1 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Haskins averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Dame Adelekun is shooting 52.1% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Dartmouth.

Dingle is averaging 24.2 points for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

