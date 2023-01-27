Dingle leads Pennsylvania against Harvard after 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Harvard Crimson (12-8, 3-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-11, 2-4 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces the Harvard Crimson after Jordan Dingle scored 23 points in Pennsylvania’s 76-52 win over the Hartford Hawks. The Quakers are 5-4 in home games. Pennsylvania is 6- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Crimson are 3-3 in conference play. Harvard leads the Ivy League with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Ledlum averaging 2.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dingle is scoring 23.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Ledlum is averaging 19.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Crimson. Samuel Silverstein is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Crimson: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

