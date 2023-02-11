Dingle leads Pennsylvania against Harvard after 27-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (13-11, 5-4 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (12-11, 3-6 Ivy League)
The Quakers are 5-4 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 74.4 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ledlum is averaging 18.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Crimson. Idan Tretout is averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for Harvard.
Dingle is averaging 24 points for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.
LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.
Quakers: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.