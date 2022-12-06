Dingle leads Pennsylvania against Villanova

The Quakers are 2-3 in road games. Pennsylvania is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Daniels is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 16.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 49.0% for Villanova.
Dingle is scoring 23.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.