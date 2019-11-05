Lewis made a 3 with 20 seconds left for Alabama but Dingle gave Penn back the lead. Lewis couldn’t convert from the line with a chance to tie or take the lead.

Ryan Betley scored 12 points for Penn and Eddie Scott had 10.

Freshman guard Jaden Shackleford scored 16 points for the Tide. James Bolden, a graduate transfer from West Virginia, had 10 in his Alabama debut.

AD

The Tide led by six with four minutes to go in the first half, but Penn started a 24-11 run that extended into the second half.

AD

The Tide struggled defensively after top defender Herbert Jones left the game in the first half with an elbow injury. Jones did not return in the second half.

Alabama was 11 of 38 from 3-point range and made just four in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Penn: Penn picks up its first win over an SEC opponent since the 1996-97 season. The Quakers outscored the Tide in the paint 42-30.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide will have to regroup after a deflating one-point loss in their season opener.

UP NEXT

Penn faces Rice in Houston on Saturday and looks to start a winning streak.

Alabama hosts Florida Atlantic on Monday night and tries to pick up their first victory.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD