Dingle puts up 18, Pennsylvania knocks off Yale 66-64

PHILADELPHIA — Jordan Dingle’s 18 points helped Pennsylvania defeat Yale 66-64 on Friday night.
Dingle shot 5 for 15 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Quakers (15-11, 7-4 Ivy League). Clark Slajchert scored 13 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Nick Spinoso was 4 of 10 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points. The Quakers extended their winning streak to six games.
John Poulakidas finished with 17 points for the Bulldogs (17-7, 7-4). EJ Jarvis added 13 points and seven rebounds for Yale. In addition, Bez Mbeng finished with 13 points, four assists and three steals. The Bulldogs broke a six-game winning streak with the loss.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Pennsylvania hosts Brown while Yale visits Princeton.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.