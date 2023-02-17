Dingle puts up 18, Pennsylvania knocks off Yale 66-64

The loss knocks Yale out of a tie for first place in the Ivy League with Princeton and the Bulldogs are now tied with Penn one game behind the Tigers with three games left in the regular season.

Dingle shot 5 for 15 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Quakers (15-11, 7-4 Ivy League). Clark Slajchert scored 13 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Nick Spinoso was 4 of 10 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points. The Quakers extended their winning streak to six games.