Dingle scores 33, Pennsylvania beats Columbia 84-55

Dingle was 11 of 17 shooting, including 7 for 9 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Quakers (9-8, 2-1 Ivy). Jonah Charles scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 5, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. Nick Spinoso shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.