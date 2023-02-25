Dingle's 27 lead Pennsylvania past Dartmouth 89-79

Dingle added three steals for the Quakers (17-11, 9-4 Ivy League). Max Martz scored 18 points while going 7 of 11 (2 for 4 from distance). Clark Slajchert was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 17 points. It was the eighth straight victory for the Quakers.