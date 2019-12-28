The Rebels (6-8) took control when they outscored Eastern Michigan 23-9 within the first 12 minutes of the second half and led 50-29 when Hamilton made a layup and three-point play with 8:14 remaining.
Ty Groce scored 12 for the Eagles (9-3) and Boubacar Toure grabbed 11 rebounds.
Eastern Michigan hosts NAIA-member Concordia (MI) on Monday before starting Mid-American Conference play when it hosts Akron on Jan. 4.
UNLV hosts Utah State on New Year’s Day.
