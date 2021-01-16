Bryce Hamilton had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for UNLV (3-6, 1-2 Mountain West Conference). Nick Blake added 18 points. Caleb Grill had 10 points.
Makuach Maluach had 13 points for the Lobos (4-7, 0-7). Valdir Manuel added 10 points. Bayron Matos had eight points and seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.