Dishman and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders host conference foe Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (12-6, 3-4 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-7, 4-3 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Middle Tennessee -2; over/under is 125 BOTTOM LINE: Brice Williams and the Charlotte 49ers take on DeAndre Dishman and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Thursday. The Blue Raiders are 6-2 in home games. Middle Tennessee is seventh in C-USA scoring 70.2 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The 49ers are 3-4 against C-USA opponents. Charlotte is eighth in C-USA scoring 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Aly Khalifa averaging 8.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dishman is averaging 12.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 8.8 points and 3.4 assists for the 49ers. Williams is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

49ers: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

