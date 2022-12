Dishman added six rebounds and six assists for the Blue Raiders (8-4). Camryn Weston scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Eli Lawrence had 15 points.

Get the full experience. Choose your plan

Rob Perry finished with 15 points for the Racers (7-5). Jamari Smith added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists for Murray State. Damiree Burns also had 10 points.