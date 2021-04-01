Miles Davis added a rushing score for East Central. Kenny Hrncir passed for 137 yards, and Douglas made six catches for 41 yards.
Steven Duncan was 16-of-38 passing for 276 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Tarleton (5-3), which concluded its spring season. Tariq Bitson caught six passes for 139 yards and one touchdown.
Benjie Franklin opened the scoring for Tarleton by returning a blocked punt 68 yards. He’s also returned a fumble for a touchdown this season, and ran back a blocked PAT for a safety.
Tarleton got within 21-14 with 5:06 remaining in the third quarter when Bitson outjumped his defender in the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown. He also had a 38-yard reception on third down to keep the drive going.
