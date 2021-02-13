STEPPING UP: Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq has averaged 15.6 points, 14.8 rebounds and two blocks while Trey Woodbury has put up 15.9 points, four rebounds and 4.2 assists. For the Trailblazers, Cameron Gooden has averaged 13.9 points while Hunter Schofield has put up 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds.
RAMPING IT UP: The Wolverines have scored 78.8 points per game and allowed 70.2 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both nice improvements over the 71 points scored and 83 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.GIFTED GOODEN: Gooden has connected on 32.8 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also converted 74.4 percent of his free throws this season.
YET TO WIN: The Wolverines are 0-5 when they score 71 points or fewer and 7-2 when they exceed 71 points. The Trailblazers are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 6-3 on the season, otherwise.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wolverines have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Trailblazers. Utah Valley has an assist on 64 of 79 field goals (81 percent) over its previous three outings while Dixie St. has assists on 43 of 67 field goals (64.2 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Utah Valley has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Wolverines have averaged 23.7 free throws per game, including 27.3 per game against conference opponents.
