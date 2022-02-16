The Aggies have gone 11-1 at home. New Mexico State ranks seventh in the WAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Johnny McCants averaging 1.6.
The Trailblazers are 5-7 against conference opponents. Dixie State is second in the WAC with 15.6 assists per game led by Cameron Gooden averaging 3.7.
The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Aggies won the last meeting 77-69 on Feb. 11. Allen scored 20 points points to help lead the Aggies to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Allen averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Jabari Rice is shooting 38.9% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.
Gooden is averaging 12.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Trailblazers. Hunter Schofield is averaging 15.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Dixie State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.
Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.
