NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Manny Dixon made a decisive 3-pointer with six seconds left and Saint Peter’s held off Niagara’s late rally for a 74-72 victory on Tuesday night.

Davauhnte Turner scored a season-high 31 points for Saint Peter’s (6-12, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Association), which collected its first road win. Samuel Idowu added 15 points and Dixon finished with six points on two 3-pointers.

Quinn Taylor made two free throws for Saint Peter’s to tie it at 71, and Niagara committed a turnover on the next possession to set up Dixon’s go-ahead 3. James Towns made a free throw and intentionally missed the second to end it.

Marvin Prochet has matched a career-high with 24 points in back-to-back games, and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Niagara (9-11, 2-5). Raheem Solomon added 15 points.

The Purple Eagles used a 17-6 surge and led 71-69 with 1:17 remaining. Chris Barton scored six points of his 11 points, Prochet had five points, and Solomon made a pair of 3-pointers during the stretch.

Turner made a 3-pointer and added two free throws to spark a 12-5 run and the Peacocks led 63-54 with 9:21 remaining. KC Ndefo and Derrick Woods each scored on dunks, and Turner capped the stretch with another 3.

