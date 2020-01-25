Alex Caldwell scored a career-high 20 points for the Redhawks (4-17, 0-8), who have now lost eight games in a row. Skyler Hogan added eight rebounds.
Eastern Illinois takes on Murray State on the road on Thursday. Southeast Missouri faces Morehead State on the road on Thursday.
