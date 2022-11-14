Dixon scores 17 in Villanova's win over Delaware State

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Eric Dixon’s 17 points helped Villanova defeat Delaware State 60-50 on Monday night.
Slater scored eight points in the first half but Villanova went into the break trailing 27-24. Dixon led Villanova with nine points in the second half as his team outscored Delaware State by 13 points over the final half.
Villanova plays Michigan State on the road on Friday, and Delaware State visits Columbia on Wednesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.