Dixon scores 17 in Villanova's win over Delaware State

The Hornets (1-2) were led by Khyrie Staten, who posted 10 points. Delaware State also got nine points and eight rebounds from Brandon Stone. Cameron Stitt finished with seven points.

Dixon added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (2-1). Brandon Slater scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Caleb Daniels had seven points.

Slater scored eight points in the first half but Villanova went into the break trailing 27-24. Dixon led Villanova with nine points in the second half as his team outscored Delaware State by 13 points over the final half.