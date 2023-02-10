DJ Horne sparks Arizona State rally, tops Stanford 69-65

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STANFORD, Calif. — DJ Horne scored eight points in Arizona State’s closing 14-2 run and the Sun Devils rallied for a 69-65 win over Stanford on Thursday night. Arizona State sweeps the regular season series with the Cardinal and now have won 10 of its last 14 meetings with Stanford.

Maxime Raynaud’s jumper with six minutes left put Stanford in front, 63-55, but it was the final field goal the Cardinal would make. Desmond Cambridge Jr. started the Sun Devils’ closing run with a 3-pointer and Horne followed with a 3 to get within two. Spencer Jones hit two free throws for Stanford, but Cambridge hit from deep and Horne’s 3 with 1:50 left put Arizona State in front, 67-65. Horne added two free throws with eight seconds left to set the final margin.

Arizona State (17-8, 8-6 Pac-12) continued its streak of forcing double-digit turnovers in every conference game forcing Stanford into 15.

Horne hit 4 of 10 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points and six rebounds to lead Arizona State. Frankie Collins added 15 points and Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit 3 of 9 from distance to post 13 points. Reserve Devan Cambridge scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds.

Jones had 17 points to lead Stanford (10-14, 4-9). Brandon Angel had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists, Harrison Ingram had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Raynaud grabbed 10 rebounds.

Arizona, which picked up its fourth road win of the season, plays at California Saturday. Stanford plays host to No. 4 Arizona Saturday.

