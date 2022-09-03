Do-it-all Richard boosts NC Central past NC A&T 28-13

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Davius Richard threw for two scores and ran for two more and North Carolina Central beat North Carolina A&T 28-13 in a season opener Saturday.
Zachary Yeager threw for 275 yards and a touchdown and ran for 59 yards on six carries for North Carolina A&T.
The trip to Bank of America Stadium was NCCU’s eighth game played in an NFL stadium since 2000. The Eagles now are 6-2 in pro venues. It was the 93rd meeting between the two schools. The Aggies still lead the series 53-35-5.
NC A&T has won 22 of the last 31 meetings while the Eagles are 8-8 against them in the last 16.
