Dockery, Hawkins propel Howard past Norfolk State 86-84

NORFOLK, Va. — Marcus Dockery scored 24 points and Elijah Hawkins hit two free throws with one second left to send Howard to 86-84 victory over Norfolk State on Saturday.

Dockery shot 8 for 12, including 7 for 11 from beyond the arc, for the Bison (9-10, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jelani Williams contributed 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Shy Odom had 15 points, while Hawkins scored 13.