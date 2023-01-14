Dockery, Hawkins propel Howard past Norfolk State 86-84

NORFOLK, Va. — Marcus Dockery scored 24 points and Elijah Hawkins hit two free throws with one second left to send Howard to 86-84 victory over Norfolk State on Saturday.
Joe Bryant Jr. led the Spartans (12-6, 2-1) with 23 points. Caheim Brown added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. Kris Bankston pitched in with 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
NEXT UP
Howard’s next game is Monday against Morehouse at home, while Norfolk State visits Coppin State on Saturday.
