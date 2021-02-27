Zach Cooks scored a season-high 26 points for the eighth-seeded Highlanders (7-12) who ended their season losing four straight.
The Great Danes went undefeated in three games against the Highlanders this season. Albany most recently defeated NJIT 83-71 on Jan. 17.
