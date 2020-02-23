George has asked the Board of Regents to approve a five-year contract for Dorrell worth $18 million plus incentives that includes a starting base salary of $3.2 million with annual increases of $200,000.
Also, George is proposing a salary pool of $3.8 million for assistant coaches, up from $3.155 million for Tucker’s staff.
Dorrell was the Dolphins’ receivers coach in 2019 and had recently been promoted to assistant head coach. He served as an assistant coach for the Buffaloes under head coaches Bill McCartney and Rich Neuheisel in the 1990s.
