Domask and the Southern Illinois Salukis host conference foe Murray State

Murray State Racers (11-9, 6-4 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (16-5, 8-2 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -6.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rob Perry and the Murray State Racers take on Marcus Domask and the Southern Illinois Salukis on Tuesday.

The Salukis are 9-1 in home games. Southern Illinois is the leader in the MVC in team defense, giving up 60.5 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Racers are 6-4 against MVC opponents. Murray State is second in the MVC scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Jamari Smith averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domask is averaging 17 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Perry is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 9-1, averaging 64.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

