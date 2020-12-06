It was the first time this season Southern Illinois scored at least 100 points.
Jaylen Boyd had 13 points for the Hawks. Jack Youmans added seven rebounds.
Southern Illinois (2-0) matches up against Murray State at home on Friday.
___
___
