Domask took a long inbound pass from Ronnie Suggs, turned into a double-team and hit a 17-footer for the winning points.

Domask’s shot overshadowed a career-high 24 points from Barret Benson as Southern Illinois stretched its winning streak to seven games.

AD

Domask finished with 18 points for Southern Illinois (15-10, 9-3 Missouri Valley Conference).

AD

Josh Hall had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (11-14, 5-7). Gaige Prim added 16 points. Tulio Da Silva had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Southern Illinois plays at Valparaiso on Wednesday. Missouri State plays Drake at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com