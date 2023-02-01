Southern Illinois Salukis (17-6, 9-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (15-8, 8-4 MVC)Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -6; over/under is 126.5BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits the Bradley Braves after Marcus Domask scored 32 points in Southern Illinois' 72-66 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.The Braves have gone 11-1 in home games. Bradley has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.The Salukis are 9-3 in MVC play. Southern Illinois averages 67.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 11.3 points for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.Domask is averaging 17.6 points, six rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 14 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Southern Illinois.LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.Salukis: 8-2, averaging 64.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.