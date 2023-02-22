Domask leads Southern Illinois against Northern Iowa after 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-15, 9-9 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (20-9, 12-6 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -6; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois plays the Northern Iowa Panthers after Marcus Domask scored 23 points in Southern Illinois’ 50-48 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Salukis are 12-2 in home games. Southern Illinois is third in the MVC with 13.8 assists per game led by Domask averaging 3.9.

The Panthers are 9-9 in conference play. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tytan Anderson averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domask is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 14.2 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Bowen Born is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18 points. Anderson is shooting 49.7% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

