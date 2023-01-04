Domask leads Southern Illinois past Drake 53-49

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Marcus Domask scored 21 points and sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left as Southern Illinois knocked off Drake 53-49 on Wednesday night.

Domask also contributed eight rebounds for the Salukis (12-4, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Xavier Johnson scored eight points while going 3 of 7 (1 for 4 from distance). Lance Jones was 3 of 14 shooting (0 for 6 from distance) to finish with eight points, while adding three steals. The Salukis extended their winning streak to seven games.