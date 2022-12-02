Domask, Southern Illinois Salukis to face Jimerson, Saint Louis Billikens on Saturday

Southern Illinois Salukis (5-2, 1-0 MVC) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-2)
The Salukis have gone 2-1 away from home. Southern Illinois averages 65.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Billikens. Javonte Perkins is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Saint Louis.
Marcus Domask is averaging 17 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 12 points and 2.6 steals for Southern Illinois.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.