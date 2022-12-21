Domask's 24 leads S. Illinois over SE Missouri St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Marcus Domask’s scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half helped Southern Illinois held off Southeast Missouri State 70-68 on Wednesday night.
The Redhawks (5-8) were led by Chris Harris, who recorded 19 points. Phillip Russell added 17 points and four assists for Southeast Missouri State. In addition, Josh Earley finished with 11 points.
Southeast Missouri State now has lost seven in a row.
