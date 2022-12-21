Domask's 24 leads S. Illinois over SE Missouri St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Marcus Domask’s scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half helped Southern Illinois held off Southeast Missouri State 70-68 on Wednesday night.

Domask added six rebounds for the Salukis (9-4). Lance Jones scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Jawaun Newton shot 2 of 2 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.