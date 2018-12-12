COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri defensive end Tre Williams was charged Wednesday in a domestic assault case.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported that probable cause statement alleges Williams and his girlfriend argued early Sunday and that he hit her several times while she was driving and at one point began choking her. The woman eventually was able to drive away. Williams, a 21-year-old redshirt sophomore, remains indefinitely suspended from the team.

Boone County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Susan Boresi told media outlets earlier Wednesday the case had been dismissed after the office received new information. However, Boone County Attorney Dan Knight later said the case was not dismissed. He did not explain the reason for the confusion and said his office would have no further comment.

No. 24 Missouri (8-4) will play Oklahoma State (6-6) in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Dec. 31.

