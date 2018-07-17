Don McAuliffe, the star running back and captain for Michigan State’s undefeated 1952 national championship team, has died. He was 90.

Son Kevin McAuliffe said his father died Saturday in La Jolla, California.

McAuliffe finished eighth in the 1952 Heisman Trophy balloting. In nine games that season, he rushed for 531 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 194 yards receiving and two more scores. He was roommates with eventual college coaches Frank Kush and Chuck Fairbanks.

Kevin said his father played in the 1953 Chicago College All-Star Game, where his team of college seniors lost to the Detroit Lions. He also played in the 1952 East-West Shrine Game.

The New York Giants drafted McAuliffe in 1950, but he never played in the NFL.

McAuliffe was born and raised in Chicago, where he played high school football and was an accomplished boxer.

