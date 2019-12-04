Come Sunday morning, the committee of six athletic directors, three former head coaches, one former chief of staff of the U.S. Army, one university president, one journalist/professor and one Ronnie Lott might have the potential Ohio State-LSU puzzle at the top, the potential Group of Five puzzle nearer the bottom and, most cruelly, the Utah-Oklahoma puzzle of jockeying for the coveted No. 4.

“We spent considerable time on [Utah and Oklahoma], more than anywhere else on the board,” committee chair Rob Mullens said Tuesday night of placing Utah at No. 5 and Oklahoma at No. 6, just below Georgia at No. 4, which must play No. 2 LSU in the SEC championship game Saturday. “There was plenty of debate.”

AD

AD

If anyone told you a 13-member committee would finish Week 14 with a fifth set of rankings steeped in a debate between Oklahoma and Utah, you would tell them this has to be the loopiest country on Earth.

So, to decipher: If Utah beats Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game Friday, Utah would be 12-1. If Oklahoma beats Baylor in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, Oklahoma would be 12-1. Oklahoma would have more wins over ranked teams (three) than would Utah (one). Utah would have more wins over bowl-eligible teams (seven) than would Oklahoma (six). Utah would have the better nonconference schedule and the bigger nonconference win (a clobbering of BYU). Oklahoma would hail from the better conference, but that difference is almost negligible. Utah would have the more forgivable loss (at No. 22 Southern California as opposed to Oklahoma’s loss at Kansas State), but that difference is almost negligible. If Oklahoma wins Saturday, its opponents will have gone 82-74. If Utah wins Friday, its opponents will have gone 78-78.

Oklahoma has the great offense (No. 1 in total offense and yards per play, NFL players all around), Utah the great defense (No. 3 in total defense, No. 4 in yards per play, NFL players all around). Utah’s offense (No. 25 total, No. 9 in yards per play) is better than Oklahoma’s defense, which still isn’t bad (No. 26 total, No. 41 in yards per play).

AD

AD

Utah has respected the sport more this season, winning masterfully and decisively and seldom venturing anywhere near complacency. Oklahoma has underperformed at times — almost losing big leads, facing a 28-3 deficit at Baylor — suggesting a fraction of a lack of attention to detail. Of the Utes, Mullens said, “Their only loss is on a Friday night on the road at a number-22-ranked team when a key player on offense [running back Zack Moss] missed the majority of the game.”

It’s tight enough to make a committee member quack during sleep (as an Oregon Ducks win over Utah in the Pac-12 championship game would simplify things), or maybe even curse out loud over Iowa State’s failed two-point conversion Nov. 9 (which would have beaten Oklahoma and simplified things), or maybe even make the Georgia Tech guy on the committee (there is one) quietly root for Georgia against LSU (which would really, really simplify things).

And finally, all the Utah-Oklahoma chatter and analysis, of course, benefits No. 7 Baylor, a team that very much has learned how to win, even if a Utah-Baylor argument might find Baylor succumbing to the flimsiness of its nonconference schedule.

AD

AD

At least the crucial Ohio State-LSU question at the top seems to have eased by a smidgen while retaining a good chance for horror. Ohio State remains No. 1. LSU remains No. 2. Whoever ends up No. 2 gets stuck playing No. 3 Clemson, which seems to make it important to snare No. 1.

Ohio State must play No. 8 Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game. LSU must play No. 4 Georgia in the SEC championship game. That would seem to give LSU a chance, but other circumstances might make it not-chance-enough. Thus far, Ohio State has beaten teams ranked Nos. 8, 10, 14 and 20; LSU has beaten teams ranked Nos. 9, 11 and 12. Wins over ranked teams would move to 5-4, Buckeyes.

Two things have lent slight smudges to LSU’s CV. Alabama, LSU’s victim Nov. 9, tumbled from No. 5 to No. 12 on Tuesday, just behind No. 11 Auburn, a scenario long unthinkable in playoff history. And Texas, LSU’s victim Sept. 7 in an outcome that appeared vital to the entire season, kept losing luster as Texas kept losing luster.

AD

AD

In fact, Ohio State’s nonconference schedule has come to rank among its boons, even as it subdued those three teams 163-26, implying weakness in the trio of them. Yet look at them now: Florida Atlantic will play UAB in the Sun Belt championship game; Cincinnati will play Memphis in the American Athletic championship game; and Miami (Ohio) will play Central Michigan in the Mid-American championship game. LSU had Texas (which figured to end up ranked but didn’t), a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team (Northwestern State) and two good Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams (Georgia Southern and Utah State) — and, really, what kind of people go around talking to each other in such terminology?

Once the committee solves what it might have to solve around the top, it can deal with whatever happens with No. 17 Memphis (11-1), No. 19 Boise State (11-1), No. 20 Cincinnati (10-2) and No. 21 Appalachian State (11-1), all of whom will play in conference championship games. Whoever finishes first gets the New Year’s Six bowl-berth prize, so, Mullens said, “We spent a lot of time on those.”

They spent a lot of time on a lot of things, until just thinking about this coming weekend gives one the same feeling as sensing a coming college all-nighter. On will go the potentially unlucky 13 to Dallas-Fort Worth, to study the granules of a season and maybe even bum out a few million fans here or there. It would be hard to envy them even if they met in Saint-Tropez.

AD