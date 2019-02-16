FORT WORTH, Texas — Kristian Doolittle had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Brady Manek chipped in 14 points with seven boards and Oklahoma stopped a five-game losing streak with a 71-62 victory against TCU on Saturday.

The Sooners (16-10, 4-9 Big 12) surged to their first lead during a 20-5 run late in the first half, with Doolittle scoring six straight points during the spurt that started with five in a row from Matt Freeman after TCU had taken its biggest lead at eight points.

The Horned Frogs (17-8, 5-7) twice cut a pair of 10-point Oklahoma leads to four in the final eight minutes, but the Sooners answered each time. The last came when Doolittle found Miles Reynolds underneath for a layup before a steal led to a dunk by Manek.

Freshman point guard Kendric Davis scored 14 points in his first start for TCU but had a critical turnover with the Horned Frogs down six in the final four minutes. JD Miller also had 14 for the Horned Frogs, and RJ Nembhard scored 12.

Christian James scored 14 for the Sooners, capped by a jumper for a seven-point lead with a minute remaining.

Doolittle was 8 of 11 from the field as Oklahoma shot 50 percent to 35 percent for TCU.



Oklahoma guard Christian James (0) jumps for a pass in front of TCU guard Kendric Davis (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (LM Otero/Associated Press)

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners avoided what would have been their second six-game losing streak in as many seasons. While it appears too late to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons since going to the Final Four, coach Lon Kruger’s team could get back in the picture with a late-season surge or a surprising run to the Big 12 Tournament title.

TCU: After erasing a 12-point deficit in the second half to force overtime against No. 14 Kansas, the Horned Frogs were positioned for a win that would have been a huge boost to their NCAA hopes. But TCU couldn’t finish that comeback and now has consecutive home losses following eight straight Big 12 wins at home. This defeat was particularly damaging in coach Jamie Dixon’s bid for a second straight NCAA bid after his alma mater endured a 20-year drought.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Texas at home next Saturday.

TCU: At Oklahoma State on Monday.

